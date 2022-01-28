Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

