Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.51. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

