Brokerages Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

VSAT stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. Viasat has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Viasat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

