Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $30.20

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 142.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 158,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

