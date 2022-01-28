Brokerages Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT at $65.00

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. 256,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,730. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

