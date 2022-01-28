Brokerages Set Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) PT at $13.40

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRXT opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

