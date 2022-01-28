Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT at $5.33

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

GSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

