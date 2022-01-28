Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT at $5.33

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
GSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.