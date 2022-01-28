Brokerages Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target at $19.50

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,854 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,107,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,297,000 after acquiring an additional 416,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Monmouth Real Estate Investment
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.