Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Price Target at C$22.23

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.84. 283,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,856. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,937,708.69. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

