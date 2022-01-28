Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$42.58

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 278.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.11 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.73.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.