Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT at $117.00

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research firms have commented on JYNT. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 171,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,091. The company has a market cap of $727.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.16. Joint has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

