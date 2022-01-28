Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $67.35

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.69.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

