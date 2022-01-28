Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 24,704 shares worth $350,411. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

