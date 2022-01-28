Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $11.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Shares of FANG opened at $128.64 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $134.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.