Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.17 on Thursday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

