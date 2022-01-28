Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.76. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

