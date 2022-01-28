Brookfield Asset Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,009% compared to the average volume of 476 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

