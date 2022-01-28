Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Head-To-Head Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable and Engie Brasil Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Engie Brasil Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.60 $542.64 million $0.56 13.54

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A -17.06% -4.96% Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Engie Brasil Energia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

