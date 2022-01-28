Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BEP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

