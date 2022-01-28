BTIG Research Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $60.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

PAR opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $313,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

