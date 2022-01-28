BTIG Research Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $60.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.
PAR opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $313,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
