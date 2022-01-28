Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $57.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 76.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 76.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

