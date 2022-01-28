ByteNext (BNU) Market Capitalization Achieves $844,093.64

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $844,093.64 and approximately $334.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.52 or 0.06538105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,971.42 or 0.99781678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051227 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

