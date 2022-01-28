CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Volume Increase

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 128,887 shares.The stock last traded at $239.79 and had previously closed at $243.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.20 and its 200 day moving average is $267.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CACI International in the second quarter worth $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

