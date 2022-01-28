CafeSwap Token (BREW) Market Capitalization Reaches $245,851.20

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $245,851.20 and $4,007.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 10,517,294 coins and its circulating supply is 10,347,493 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

