California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of ICU Medical worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $203.51 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

