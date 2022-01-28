California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Semtech worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Semtech by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Semtech by 9.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

