California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Envestnet worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 561.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENV opened at $68.85 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

