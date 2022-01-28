California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.16 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Denali Therapeutics worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

