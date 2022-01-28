Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.21 million.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $41.61 on Friday. Calix has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.89.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Calix by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

