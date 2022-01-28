Callodine Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,736. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

