Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases 75,000 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital BDC comprises about 1.8% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCAP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCAP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.75. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,408. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $499.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and have sold 403,500 shares worth $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

