Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

