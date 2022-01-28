Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,097. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

NSP opened at $100.34 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

