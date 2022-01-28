Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,953,000 after buying an additional 288,190 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $517.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

