Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 713 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises 0.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

