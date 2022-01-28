Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises 0.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 498,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

