Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up to $20.26

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $21.04. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 103 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMBM. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $567.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

