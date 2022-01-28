Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$54.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.30.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

TSE:LAC opened at C$31.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.14. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$53.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.