Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Gap Down to $122.46

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.46, but opened at $119.00. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 72,099 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 548,195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $312,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

