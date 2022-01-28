Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$158.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

