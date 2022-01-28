Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$180.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$168.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

TSE CNR opened at C$151.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

