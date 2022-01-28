Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$105.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$105.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.80.

TSE:CP traded down C$2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,979. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

