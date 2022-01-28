Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,781. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.