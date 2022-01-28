Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%.

CBNK stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.