Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5,288.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,969 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Vipshop worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.