Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $142.00 and last traded at $148.18. Approximately 48,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,925,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.16.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

