Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 399,597 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $59,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 206,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

MCHP stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

