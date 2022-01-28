Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $43.36 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 853,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,308 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,916,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,010 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,582,000.

KWEB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

