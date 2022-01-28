Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 43,946 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $33,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 269,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

