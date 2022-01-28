Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

